Swiss National Bank Has $81.80 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $81,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $508.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $522.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.12.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.