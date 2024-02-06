Swiss National Bank Has $89.71 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Aptiv worth $89,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

