Swiss National Bank Has $92.66 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $92,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

