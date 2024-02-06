Swiss National Bank Has $94.78 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Hershey worth $94,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $196.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.38. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

