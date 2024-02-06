Swiss National Bank Has $98.30 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of PPG Industries worth $98,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

