Swiss National Bank Has $98.45 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Atlassian worth $98,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,656,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,656,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,176,552. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.04. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.