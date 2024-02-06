Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,827 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Extra Space Storage worth $82,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

