Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Gartner worth $87,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Gartner by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $469.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

