Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.13 and a 52 week high of $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

