Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Arch Capital Group worth $95,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

