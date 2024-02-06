Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Church & Dwight worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

