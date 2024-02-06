Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Newmont worth $94,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

