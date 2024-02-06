Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Gartner worth $87,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $123,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $469.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.82 and a 200-day moving average of $390.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,770 shares of company stock worth $12,992,112. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

