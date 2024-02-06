Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of HubSpot worth $74,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $602.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $558.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.75. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.32 and a 12-month high of $635.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -167.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

