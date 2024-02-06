Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Cummins worth $104,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.