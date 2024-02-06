Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Equifax worth $72,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFX opened at $244.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

