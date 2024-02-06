Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 347,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of HP worth $73,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

