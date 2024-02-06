Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Kraft Heinz worth $92,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

