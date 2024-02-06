Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Vulcan Materials worth $86,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $229.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

