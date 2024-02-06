Swiss National Bank Sells 103,200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $79,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.