Swiss National Bank Sells 103,200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $79,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

