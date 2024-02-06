Swiss National Bank Sells 104,200 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Lennar worth $91,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lennar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.