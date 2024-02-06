Swiss National Bank Sells 104,900 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Allstate worth $94,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 679,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $159.60.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

