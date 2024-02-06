Swiss National Bank Sells 124,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $81,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.3 %

WEC stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.