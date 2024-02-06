Swiss National Bank Sells 136,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Consolidated Edison worth $95,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,598,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

