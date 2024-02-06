Swiss National Bank Sells 138,300 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Fortive worth $84,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 79,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

