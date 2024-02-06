Swiss National Bank Sells 158,900 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $100,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.