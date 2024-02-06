Swiss National Bank Sells 161,400 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $89,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GEHC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
