Swiss National Bank Sells 204,800 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Block worth $77,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in Block by 40.5% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.29.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.