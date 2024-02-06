Swiss National Bank Sells 204,800 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Block worth $77,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,561,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $84.29.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

