Swiss National Bank Sells 217,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Xcel Energy worth $101,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

