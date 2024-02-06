Swiss National Bank Sells 218,400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 218,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of eBay worth $75,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

