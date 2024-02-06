Swiss National Bank Sells 242,500 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Sun Life Financial worth $96,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SLF opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.