Swiss National Bank Sells 24,700 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $81,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $508.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $522.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.47 and a 200-day moving average of $456.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.