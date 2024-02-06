Swiss National Bank Sells 396,700 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of VICI Properties worth $93,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 264,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

VICI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

