Swiss National Bank Sells 44,600 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $71,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

