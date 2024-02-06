Swiss National Bank Sells 44,600 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $71,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.44. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.