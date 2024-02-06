Swiss National Bank Sells 45,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Rockwell Automation worth $105,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.