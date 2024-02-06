Swiss National Bank Sells 48,900 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of AvalonBay Communities worth $78,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $11,094,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.9 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

