Swiss National Bank Sells 526,300 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $72,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,364 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

