Swiss National Bank Sells 54,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Seagen worth $95,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 15.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

View Our Latest Report on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.