Swiss National Bank Sells 61,600 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Splunk worth $74,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $160,720,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 27.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,557,000 after purchasing an additional 208,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 365.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

