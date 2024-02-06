Swiss National Bank Sells 664,100 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Palantir Technologies worth $93,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

