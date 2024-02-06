Swiss National Bank Sells 69,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Diamondback Energy worth $85,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

