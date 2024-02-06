Swiss National Bank Sells 69,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $75,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

KEYS stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.