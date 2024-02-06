Swiss National Bank Sells 76,800 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of American Water Works worth $77,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 148,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 14.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.27. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $156.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

