Swiss National Bank Sells 78,300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Franco-Nevada worth $86,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

