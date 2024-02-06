Swiss National Bank Sells 78,300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Franco-Nevada worth $86,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

