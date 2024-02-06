Swiss National Bank Sells 8,800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $78,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,186.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,174.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,145.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

