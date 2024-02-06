Swiss National Bank Sells 8,800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $78,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,186.97 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

