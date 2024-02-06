Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $82,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 78.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

